Museums and art galleries across L.A. will be taken over by the Trisha Brown Dance Company in March

Normally you go to L.A.'s galleries and museums to see some of the best artworks in the world; but next month, you may be headed there for an entirely different reason. From March 7 through 12, the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA is pairing up with these institutions to present a series of performances by the internationally renowned Trisha Brown Dance Company.

Trisha Brown: In Plain Site will feature performances from the company's archive at venues like The Broad, Getty Center, LACMA and Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. Each venue will have a different performance, hand-selected for that specific space.

"The ultimate goal is to create the most resonant dialog with the space and audience," said the company's associate artistic director Carolyn Lucas in a press release. "Whether inside a museum or an outdoor space, many factors come into play including the varied surfaces, grass, slate, rooftops, even bodies of water that determine the choice of work being presented."

The Trisha Brown Dance Company is known for doing site-specific works, so expect these performances to really take advantage of the venues and art within them. The series kicks off at the Getty center on March 7 with two ticketed performances at 6 and 9pm. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Trisha Brown: In Plain Site will take place at various venues from March 7-12. All performances are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

