  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

No Pants Subway Ride returns to L.A. this Sunday

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Wednesday January 4 2017, 12:56pm

No Pants Subway Ride returns to L.A. this Sunday
Photograph: Joshua Thaisen

On Sunday, pantsless adventurers in more than 30 cities worldwide will take part in the infamous No Pants Subway Ride. True to its name, the annual event—now in its ninth year—welcomes folks from throughout the city to get together, share some laughs and bare their briefs for a couple hours. The giggle-inducing get-together was started in 2002 by New York City-based comedy collective Improv Everywhere, and the purpose of the event is to have a little fun, so a sense of humor is required. Participants should dress for the weather (no pants, but maybe a rain slicker?) and keep a straight face, as organizers say the humor comes from the reactions of riders not in the know.

This year’s No Pants Subway Ride begins this Sunday, January 8 at 1pm and is open to the public. Bare-legged thrill-seekers taking part in the event will meet at Union Station before shedding their pants and taking a ride to Downtown Santa Monica, where everyone will meet by 3:30pm in Tongva Park. (There's a whole dossier of info and instructions for perusal here.) For anyone unaware, participants are required to cover their private bits, so be sure to at least wear some skivvies.

Check out some of our best photos from last year’s No Pants Subway Ride below, and don't be surprised if the person standing next to you on the Expo line this weekend seems to have forgotten half their outfit.

 

  

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kate Wertheimer 241 Posts

Kate is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. Her wanderlust is (mostly) satisfied by the sparkling sprawl of these two cities, and though she often makes a break for the woods or the desert, coming home to LA or the Bay is her favorite part of every trip. Follow her on Instagram @kate_em_up.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest