No Pants Subway Ride returns to L.A. this Sunday

On Sunday, pantsless adventurers in more than 30 cities worldwide will take part in the infamous No Pants Subway Ride. True to its name, the annual event—now in its ninth year—welcomes folks from throughout the city to get together, share some laughs and bare their briefs for a couple hours. The giggle-inducing get-together was started in 2002 by New York City-based comedy collective Improv Everywhere, and the purpose of the event is to have a little fun, so a sense of humor is required. Participants should dress for the weather (no pants, but maybe a rain slicker?) and keep a straight face, as organizers say the humor comes from the reactions of riders not in the know.

This year’s No Pants Subway Ride begins this Sunday, January 8 at 1pm and is open to the public. Bare-legged thrill-seekers taking part in the event will meet at Union Station before shedding their pants and taking a ride to Downtown Santa Monica, where everyone will meet by 3:30pm in Tongva Park. (There's a whole dossier of info and instructions for perusal here.) For anyone unaware, participants are required to cover their private bits, so be sure to at least wear some skivvies.

Check out some of our best photos from last year’s No Pants Subway Ride below, and don't be surprised if the person standing next to you on the Expo line this weekend seems to have forgotten half their outfit.

