Nobody seems to care about football in L.A., a city with two NFL teams

Finally, after years of rumors and cries for the NFL to return to Los Angeles, we've gone from a city with no professional football teams to one with two, the Rams and the Chargers. So surely both teams must be packing in sellout crowds, right?

The Rams took the field for the second week this season in the Olympic stadium-sized L.A. Coliseum, and attracted just 56,612 people to their game against Washington—which meant about a third of the seats were empty—according to Yahoo Sports. Even the previous week, at the Rams' home opener, the team only drew 60,128 fans. This was the scene just ahead of kickoff yesterday:

Kickoff at the Coliseum between the Rams and Redskins. Not many here to see it. pic.twitter.com/XAwandU2l6 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

The Chargers fared slightly better in their home opener, depending on your perspective. The L.A.-via-San Diego team drew only 25,381 to their first game ever at the StubHub Center—but the stadium only holds 27,000 people to begin with. That's just a slight leg up on Major League Soccer's L.A. Galaxy, who drew 19,560 fans to the stadium the day before, according to CBS Sports. Just ahead of Sunday's kickoff, attendance looked patchy, to put it nicely.

Chargers take the field for the first time (really) at StubHub Center pic.twitter.com/6LXMvgeme9 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 17, 2017

Here's the kicker, though: The 81,993-person combined attendance for both the Rams and Chargers on Sunday was still less than that of Saturday's USC game, which saw 84,714 fans show up to the L.A. Coliseum.

LA Coliseum: Saturday night with USC-Texas, Sunday with Rams-Redskins pic.twitter.com/2rcfPYVJcb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 17, 2017

Sure, Angelenos notoriously show up late to sport events, so photos of crowds at kickoff aren't the most useful. Yes, the Chargers' stadium hold far below the NFL's typical 50,000-seat requirement. And indeed, NFL tickets are more expensive than college football games. But those attendance numbers don't lie—L.A.'s two NFL teams just aren't filling their stadiums and rank towards the very bottom of the league in attendance numbers. Here's hoping enough ticket-buying Angelenos actually care about football by the time the two teams move into the 70,000-person Los Angeles Stadium in 2020.