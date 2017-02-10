Plan your route around this weekend's Grammy Awards road closures

The recording industry’s biggest night of the year is coming up this weekend. Sunday marks the 59th annual Grammy Awards, taking place at the Staples Center. As with any large event happening in Downtown, you’ll want to be prepared for some traffic issues and road closures.

In short, if you don’t need to be around the L.A. Live area on Sunday afternoon, it might be easier to avoid that particular zone all together. You’ll find Figueroa Street closed from Venice Boulevard to Olympic Boulevard and Pico Boulevard closed from Flower Street to the 110 Freeway. L.A. Live Way and Chick Hearn Court will also be closed. Limos will be dropping their celebrity passengers off on West Road, near the West Garage near the Regal Cinemas.

Once you’re a few blocks away from Staples, however, it should be smooth sailing, though there may be some congestion above a typical Sunday afternoon as attendees make their way to the event. The ceremony begins at 5pm, with red carpet arrivals starting around 3pm.

If you haven’t filled out your fantasy Grammy ballot yet, you still have time. We have a full list of the nominees up for this year’s awards, from Chance the Rapper to Kelly Clarkson, including some interesting surprises, like Americana singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson’s inclusion on the Album of the Year list with the likes of superstars Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Check out the street closure map provided by the Staples Center to plan your DTLA excursions this weekend and be sure to check in with Time Out L.A. on Facebook and Twitter this Sunday night for updates on all the big winners.

Image: Courtesy Staples Center

