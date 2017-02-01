Pop-Up Magazine is back in L.A. this month for one night only

Pop-Up Magazine is back for its sixth L.A. show! Our favorite (and perhaps the only) live magazine experience returns to the city for one night only this month as part of their winter tour. Pop-Up Magazine will be at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, February 24 (following a night in San Francisco, Pop-Up's birthplace, and followed by nights in D.C., New York City, Austin, Portland and Seattle).

If you haven't been yet, let us explain: Pop-Up Magazine brings together the best kinds of creatives—writers, artists, photographers, Oscar-winning filmmakers, New York Times bestselling authors, popular radio and podcast hosts, puppeteers, the list goes on—and puts them onstage to share and discuss their work through vivid multimedia stories accompanied by illustration, animation, photography and often an original score performed live by Pop-Up's musical collaborators, Magik*Magik Orchestra. All pieces performed at the show are new and unpublished, either created for the event or as part of a larger ongoing project. This means getting a first look at work from some of the biggest names in fiction, photography, film and more. It's "work everyone else will start hearing about a year from now," according to senior editor Pat Walters. Also, nothing is recorded, so everything shared is a one-time only creative experience. The night ends with both audience and performers gathered around the theater bar to talk and toast.

This time around, you can expect to see prize-worthy pieces from the following:

Kelly McEvers, host of NPR's All Things Considered and Embedded

Wendy MacNaughton, illustrator and back-page columnist for The California Sunday Magazine

Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib, Pushcart-Prize nominated poet an essayist for MTV News

Nicola Twilley, co-host of Gastropod and writer for the New Yorker

Pat Walters, of Gimlet Media

Kelley Carter, of ESPN's The Undefeated and Emmy-award winning writer

Jazmine Hughes, associate editor of the New York Times Magazine

Laurel Braitman, New York Times bestselling author and TED Fellow

Drew Denny, award-winning filmmaker and multimedia artist

Cynthia Graber, co-host of Gastropod, writer and producer for Mother Jones, Studio 360 and Scientific American

And more! Tickets for all shows in the winter tour are on sale now; grab yours here.

