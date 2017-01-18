  • Blog
Popular Filipino pop-up LASA officially takes over Chinatown's Unit 120

By Erin Kuschner Posted: Wednesday January 18 2017, 1:47pm

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

LASA was always meant to become a full-blown restaurant—it's just that no one knew when or where that would happen. Turns out, they're not moving too far. The LA Times reported today that Chad and Chace Valencia's wildly popular Filipino pop-up is actually staying right where it has always been—in Far East Plaza's Unit 120.

Eggslut's Alvin Cailan launched Unit 120 as a culinary incubator a little over a year ago, and LASA was one of its first inhabitants. The pop-up occurred every weekend, a multi-course dinner party in an intimate, 38-seat space. Now, Cailan is moving on and leaving the space to the brothers, who will operate LASA as a dinner spot from Wednesday through Sunday, with lunch items available at the takeout window Thursday through Sunday (they will close for renovations in February and re-open in March). 

The Times reports that Cailan won't be going far. He'll be moving Unit 120 into the old Wing Hop Fung space, which is scheduled to open in May as a more cozy dining room. Rotating chefs will still be using the space as an incubator, though there is currently no news on who those chefs might be. 

As for LASA, this new chapter will undoubtedly give them even more room to grow and experiment—and draw in a steady, loyal following each week. What does this mean for you? Well, you should probably make a reservation while you still can. 

