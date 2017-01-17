Prank, a new open-air cocktail bar in DTLA, is opening on Thursday

Say what you want about Vegas, but the fact that Sin City allows drinking on its calling card-littered streets is almost enough to forgive everything else about that town (almost). L.A. isn't at that point yet, but with the arrival of Prank Bar in Downtown's South Park neighborhood, drinking on the streets is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The walk-up bar is throwing open its non-existent doors on Thursday, inviting the public to attend its grand opening at 5pm. Drinks will be flowing at the sleek bar, where stools sit mere feet away from Hope Street. There will be live music, with promises of a special guest, and the celebrations will extend throughout the weekend with brunch taking place on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to noon.

The project comes courtesy of Dave Whitton, who has worked in various bars around town (Sunset Marquis, Villain's Tavern). There's no word yet on what drinks will be on the menu, but if Prank's self-described motto is correct—"Inventive Pairings, Imperfect Mischief, Bitchin Music"—it should be one hell of a bar.

Stop by Prank (1100 S Hope Street) this Thursday at 5pm for the grand opening.

