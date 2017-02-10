  • Blog
Redondo Beach City council has voted against fun; the pier's Fun Factory to be closed

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 11:06am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kent Kanouse

If you've been to the Redondo Beach Pier, you've most definitely seen the Fun Factory. The colorful signage and sure-to-give-you-nightmares clown mural are hard to miss, despite being tucked underneath a parking garage. Sure, it's run down and hasn't been updated since the '70s, but the Fun Factory was a nostalgic landmark and offered fun for all ages. Now, the Redondo Beach City Council has voted to shut down the arcade to make room for yet another shopping mall.

Redondo Beach City Council is buying the arcade's owner out for $9 million. The arcade's original lease was through 2027, but with the new deal, it will have to vacate the property in three years. 

All of this is part of a major overhaul of the Redondo Beach Pier. The $300 million makeover will replace the pier's authentic fisherman vibe with a feel that is similar to the Grove. Much of the current development, from the Seaside Lagoon to Torrance Boulevard, will be taken over for a "harbor village," according the Daily Breeze. That village will include a hotel, market hall, movie theater, retail space, dining options and more. And as you can expect, not everyone is happy.

 

 

On the bright side, at least we have three more years to play some skee ball and ride on the Tilt-A-Whirl.

