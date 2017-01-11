  • Blog
See inside a 'video store' filled with thousands of Jerry Maguire tapes and more memorabilia

By Rozette Rago Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 4:33pm

All photographs by Rozette Rago

This Friday, Everything Is Terrible! opens their Jerry Maguire show at Echo Park with thousands of VHS tapes collected over seven years neatly stacked at iam8bit. The space has been temporarily converted into an old school video rental store, with the film playing in two TVs. There are also posters of the film lined up above the shelves. A great amount of detail was put into this show—even the gum balls are red and white. For $95, you could even get your own membership card, which grants you free access to all eight shows plus some bonus swag. All proceeds from the exhibit will fund the Jerry Maguire pyramid of videotapes that Everything is Terrible! would like to build out in the desert (For real.).

The opening party is free with a DJ set by Rainbow Jail, while the rest of the nights featuring a variety of special guest performances will cost you $16. The show runs from January 13-29.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

