Smorgasburg returns with a slew of new and improved vendors

After taking a brief hiatus for the holidays, Smorgasburg returns this weekend with a stellar lineup of both new and returning vendors.

After launching in the Downtown Arts District last summer, the outdoor market became a Sunday ritual for L.A. foodies, attracting people from across the city to the ROW DTLA (yup, that same place where the new Tartine Manufactory is going to be). On January 14, it picks back up from 10am to 4pm with more than 60 vendors. You'll find favorites like Ugly Drum (which serves some of the best pastrami sandwiches in the city), Jolly Oyster, Amazebowls and the Nomad Truck which, like Smorgasburg, came to L.A. from N.Y. But there are also some brand new vendors making their debut here, including these standout spots:

Hummus Yummy: This new Israeli food truck just received a glowing recommendation from LA Weekly's Besha Rodell, who dubbed it the best hummus in Los Angeles. The hummus comes topped with shakshuka, fava beans and garbanzo beans, and the truck also serves falafel as a sandwich or side dish.

Duck Duck Goose: Yes, this is going to be a controversial one, but we're interested to see how popular this foie gras vendor gets (it's worth noting that they mention the foie is humanely sourced). They'll be serving foie gras terrines with bread from Bread Lounge, along with seasonal fruit jams and cornichons. Duck Duck Goose will also have a limited number of foie gras donuts. Damn, that's decadent.

Brothecary: Has the bone broth trend jumped ship yet? Brothecary doesn't seem to think so. Inspired by traditional Cantonese recipes, the sister-owned vendor will serve dumplings alongside their version of bone broth. Hey, if it cures this cold that's going around, we'll take it.

Bukchae: You know those massive, Medieval drumsticks that you can find at Disneyland or the county fair? Bukchae is bringing their version to Smorgasburg, putting a Korean twist on the dish where diners can choose from spicy gochujang and garlic-sesame sauce.

