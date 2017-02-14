Solange, Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Muppets top the Hollywood Bowl's 2017 summer season

As we start to say goodbye to rainy winter days, what better way to welcome the spring and summer sunshine than with the Hollywood Bowl's seasonal schedule?

Phoenix, Solange, Belle & Sebastian and the Muppets—yes, those Muppets—are all set to headline this summer's stellar lineup of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. You can grab tickets now if you subscribe to an entire concert series, otherwise you'll have to wait until May 7 to pick up single tickets as well as for seats at non-subscription events.

Some other concert highlights this summer include Spoon, the Moody Blues, Seu Jorge performing his The Life Aquatic David Bowie tribute, Jill Scott, Bryan Ferry and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, along with an all-female-fronted evening from Blondie, Garbage and Sky Ferreira as well as a cosmic, soulful night from Solange with Blood Orange, King, Kelela, Moses Sumney and Kelsey Lu.

On the film side, you can look forward to the L.A. Phil providing live scores to Singin' in the Rain, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as an annual appearance by composer John Williams. The Bowl will host Mamma Mia for this year's live musical, with a star-studded cast to-be-announced. And L.A. Phil director Gustavo Dudamel will share the spotlight on a couple of notable programs, including a revue of Stephen Sondheim musicals, an evening with Tony Bennett and a ballet showcase featuring Misty Copeland.

And let's talk about that Muppets performance: the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will accompany a fireworks finale with Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo, plus a performance by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as well as a slate of surprise guests that have our imagination running wild.

You can find the full schedule on the Hollywood Bowl's website, but we've listed some of the essentials below.

15 highlights of the Hollywood Bowl's 2017 season

June

Phoenix

With the Lemon Twigs

Thu June 15 at 8pm

Seu Jorge

Performing The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Sun June 25 at 7pm (KCRW's World Festival)

July

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

Thu July 6 at 8pm

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert

Fri July 7 and Sat July 8 at 8pm (Weekend Spectaculars)

Blondie + Garbage

With Sky Ferreira

Sun July 9 at 7pm (KCRW's World Festival)

L.A. Phil + ballet scores

Gustavo Dudamel conducts, with dances from Misty Copeland, Marcelo Gomes, Sergei Polunin, Natalaia Osipova

Tue July 11 at 8pm (Tuesday Classics)

Sondheim on Sondheim

Sun July 23 at 7:30pm (Sunday Sunset Concerts)

Mamma Mia!

Fri July 28 and Sat July 29 at 8pm (Weekend Spectaculars); Sun July 30 at 7:30pm (Sunday Sunset Concerts)

August

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

Fri Aug 4 and Sat Aug 5 at 8pm

Belle & Sebastian + Spoon

Sun Aug 6 at 7pm (KCRW's World Festival)

Bryan Ferry with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Sat Aug 26 at 8pm (Weekend Spectaculars)

September

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies

Fri Sep 1 and Sat Sep 2 at 8pm (Weekend Spectaculars); Sun Sep 3 at 7:30pm

Singin' in the Rain: Film with Orchestra

Thu Sep 7 at 8pm (Thursday Classics)

Fireworks Finale: The Muppets Take the Bowl

Fri Sep 8 and Sat Sep 9 at 8pm (Weekend Spectaculars); Sun Sep 10 at 7:30pm (Sunday Sunset Concerts)

Solange

With Blood Orange, King, Kelela, Moses Sumney and Kelsey Lu

Sun Sep 24 at 7pm

For you Hollywood Bowl newcomers, all of the shows above are for L.A. Phil-produced performances (i.e. concerts with bench seats as low as $1 and a BYOB-friendly policy). Lease events (which don't allow outside alcohol) have their own ticketing policies and on-sale dates; some already announced performers include Dead & Company, Queen + Adam Lambert and the Zac Brown Band.

