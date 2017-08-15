St. Vincent, Edgar Wright, Ice-T and more top L.A.'s Red Bull Music Academy

Though the much-loved 30 Days in L.A. series may not be coming to L.A. this year, the Red Bull Music Academy Festival is. The extremely well-curated series of performances and talks to the West Coast for the first time this October.

The festival, which runs from October 6 through 29, promises to be unlike any other, with everything from the return of St. Vincent to the world's largest synth orchestra featuring 100 car soundsystems (and their owners) by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda.

The lineup embraces the cultural diversity that L.A. has to offer, highlighting the city's rich hip-hop history with a conversation spearheaded by Ice-T, as well as its vibrant Hispanic community with Todo Es Metal featuring Mexican and Latinx metal bands. Film buffs can look forward to Edgar Wright schooling us on the important role of music in the world of cinema, as he dives deep into it with Floria Sigismondi, who directed two powerful episodes of the first season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Tickets for the Red Bull Music Academy Festival go on sale August 22, with more specific information on each of the programs soon to be added on their official website.

