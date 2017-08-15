  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

St. Vincent, Edgar Wright, Ice-T and more top L.A.'s Red Bull Music Academy

By Rozette Rago Posted: Tuesday August 15 2017, 3:19pm

St. Vincent, Edgar Wright, Ice-T and more top L.A.'s Red Bull Music Academy
Photograph: Courtesy Rachael Wright

Though the much-loved 30 Days in L.A. series may not be coming to L.A. this year, the Red Bull Music Academy Festival is. The extremely well-curated series of performances and talks to the West Coast for the first time this October. 

The festival, which runs from October 6 through 29, promises to be unlike any other, with everything from the return of St. Vincent to the world's largest synth orchestra featuring 100 car soundsystems (and their owners) by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda.

The lineup embraces the cultural diversity that L.A. has to offer, highlighting the city's rich hip-hop history with a conversation spearheaded by Ice-T, as well as its vibrant Hispanic community with Todo Es Metal featuring Mexican and Latinx metal bands. Film buffs can look forward to Edgar Wright schooling us on the important role of music in the world of cinema, as he dives deep into it with Floria Sigismondi, who directed two powerful episodes of the first season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Tickets for the Red Bull Music Academy Festival go on sale August 22, with more specific information on each of the programs soon to be added on their official website.

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 72 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest