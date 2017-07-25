If you listen closely, you can hear all of Orange County's night owls, stoners and show-goers celebrating: This week, Taco Bell and Lyft are testing out Taco Mode. Between the hours of 9pm and 2am on July 27–30 and August 3–6, Lyft drivers can pick your drunk ass up and transport you to the Taco Bell drive-through, the world's preeminent judgement-free zone.

The in-app service allows riders to call a car—which appears onscreen as a tiny, mobile taco—that can then drive them directly to participating Taco Bells and home again, or stop there en route to another destination. And because dreams do come true, riders also receive a free Doritos Locos Taco during this trial run. Think of it as delivery, but fresher. You can probably even ride over in your pajamas. (Again, judgement-free zone.)

Once these test runs finish, Lyft and Taco Bell hope to roll out the service through additional Southern California test markets this year, and eventually want the entire nation to live its best late-night life with Taco Mode available for all in 2018.

