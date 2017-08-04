Take a confetti selfie as the Confetti Project comes to Los Angeles

As far as selfies go these days, the props just keep getting better and better. But you know what would be the ultimate selfie? Sitting amongst tons of sparkly and colorful confetti flying around you.

On August 17 and 18, the Confetti Project will set up at Avec Les Filles' gorgeous pink pop-up space on La Brea. The project arrives in L.A. after an appearance in New York a couple of months ago.

Each day will feature time slots for live confetti photoshoots in which Jelena Aleksich, the creator of the series, will explore what you choose to celebrate in your life through a brief Q&A and photo session. A mini-confetti photo shoot and a confetti goodie bag costs $20.

On Thursday night only, you can RSVP for the free confetti party, featuring music and refreshments. If you change your mind and want in on those pro confetti photos, you can still pay for the photoshoot on-site.

Avec Les Filles is at 217 S La Brea Avenue. The photoshoots will run from noon to 5pm on August 17 and 18. The confetti party happens on August 17 from 6 to 9pm. You can buy tickets or RSVP via Eventbrite.

Photograph: Courtesy The Confetti Project

Photograph: Courtesy The Confetti Project

