Take this road trip from Los Angeles to Mammoth Lakes

Planning a ski trip this winter? If you have snow tires and a little extra time on your hands, the drive up to Mammoth Lakes is the stuff of winter road-trip dreams. Take the scenic Route 395 and you'll have a view of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountain range for most of your drive.
