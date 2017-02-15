The biggest storm of the season could be hitting L.A. this weekend—but don't let it spoil your fun

We hope you've been enjoying the sunshine in L.A. the past few days, because yet another bout of rain is on its way. Adding on to the already record-breaking rainfall L.A. has seen this winter, the city is expected to get hit by another storm, bringing in up to four inches of rain beginning Thursday night and lasting through Saturday, according to KTLA. The news organization is saying that this could be the heaviest storm of the entire season to hit L.A. If those predictions ring true, you can expect flooding—and for the weather to put a serious damper on your weekend plans, especially if you're planning to attend Air + Style or Soulquarius.

In addition to the rain, temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the weekend, so you'll probably want to stay indoors. But that doesn't mean you can't have fun. Check out these indoor events happening this weekend that will keep you warm (and dry). Just be careful getting there!

LA Cookie Con and Sweets Show: If sweets are your ideal comfort food on a rainy day, head to the L.A. Convention Center this Saturday or Sunday for this huge convention featuring pastry workshops, previews of new cooking tools and dessert competitions and tastings.

Dre Day: Celebrate Dr. Dre's birthday at the Echoplex this Saturday with local bands and DJs tackling Dr. Dre and Dre-produced hits. We're sure a few 40s (or all the lighters being used to light, ahem, things) will keep you warm!

#girlgaze: a frame of mind: Explore the imaginative landscape of young, female and trans-identifying photographers from around the world at "#girlgaze: a frame of mind." This mostly digital exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography has been largely sourced through social media by Girlgaze. The photos will, hopefully, warm your heart.

Salome: LA Opera's production of Salome makes its triumphant return this Saturday at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. In Oscar Wilde's play, Salome falls in love with her stepfather's prisoner, John the Baptist, and won't let anything—or anyone—get in her way of having him. James Conlon will conduct Richard Strauss' score.

The Lion: Get lost in Benjamin Scheuer's mesmerizing guitar playing as he tells the "turbulent" story of his family and his brush with death, sharing the stage only with his six guitars. The show runs all weekend at the Geffen Playhouse.

None of these up your alley? Check out our full guide to things to do on a rainy day.

