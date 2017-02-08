The Dude is back—Lebowski Fest returns to L.A. in March

The Big Lebowski fans are getting a good excuse to drink White Russians and wear bathrobes in public (as if they really needed one) when Lebowski Fest returns to Los Angeles next month. The two-day event will feature performances, trivia contests, meet-and-greets with stars from the film and, of course, bowling.

On Friday, March 3 the festival has a big night out at the Wiltern with a screening of the film, including special appearances by the actors who played Liam, the sheriff of Malibu, the angry Corvette owner, the Ralph’s checkout girl and some surprise guests. Jeff Bridges, the film’s star, has been known to show up at past Lebowski Fests, though this year’s organizers haven’t mentioned him so far.

After the screening, the crowd of “achievers” (as the die-hard Lebowski fans call themselves) will be treated to a hilarious, costumed musical performance by the Kyle Gass Band, fronted by the same Kyle Gass who is better known as half of the duo Tenacious D. At a previous Lebowski Fest performance, his Tenacious D partner Jack Black made an appearance dressed as Evel Knievel and, according to Travel and Leisure, they always work in a guest spot for at least one actor from the movie as well.

The next day, Lebowski Fest keeps rolling along with a bowling party at Fountain Bowl in Orange County. A ticket includes unlimited open bowling along with a trivia contest, costumes galore and plenty of opportunities to hear Lebowski fans reciting their favorite lines from the film.

Lebowski Fest takes place March 3 and 4. The movie party will be held at the Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd, at 7pm on March 3; tickets are available online for $20. Saturday's bowling party will be at Fountain Bowl, 17110 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, at 8pm on March 4; tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

