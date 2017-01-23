  • Blog
The L.A. River looked terrifying this weekend

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 10:31am

Photograph: Courtesy Instagram/@lorcuellar_ruiz

On a typical afternoon, the L.A. River looks like its bleak Terminator 2 depiction: a dry concrete channel with nothing more than a trickle of water down the center (no bulletproof cyborgs, though). But with just a little bit of rain the river begins to look like, well, a river. 

 

A photo posted by Dave B (@dave_e_a_brown) on

 

 

Sunday's storms, though, turned the river into a relentless rush of brown water. According to the National Weather Service, 2.94 inches of rain fell at LAX and a staggering 3.97 inches at Long Beach Airport, a single-day record for the area. Since October, Downtown L.A. has received more than double its average amount of rainfall and all of that water has to go somewhere (in the case of the river, back into the ocean).

 

A video posted by Tory Belleci (@torybelleci) on

 

 

 

A video posted by Chris Carhart (@carhartdrums) on

 

If you were anywhere near a TV on Sunday, you probably encountered a couple of breaking news alerts for flash flooding. Most notably, a section of the 110 freeway in Carson was completely underwater, diverting traffic onto surface streets for hours. But the L.A. River had its own transit issues; the bike path, pictured below, was completely underwater in sections of the Valley. Water could be seen rushing onto the path in Frogtown, as well as the completely separate Ballona Creek path. 

 

A video posted by MRCA (@mrcaparks) on

 
 

A video posted by @tysongschmidt on

 

 

 

 

A photo posted by Serge (@sergekulyk) on

 

 

 

Though its concrete channel is often maligned, it's clear why, after a series of devastating floods in the 1930s, the Army Corps of Engineers decided to encase the river. It should also be pretty clear why you should stay the hell away from the river while it's still raining. Be safe out there and keep that kayak stowed until Memorial Day. But in the meantime, take a look at some of these humbling videos of the L.A. River on Sunday.

 

A video posted by ADKinLA (@adkinla) on

 

 

 

A video posted by Neal Owen (@nobigneal) on

 
 

A video posted by Lisa Adams (@lisamakesart) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A video posted by Jackie Farris (@highly_likely) on

 

 

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 490 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

For any feedback or for more information email

