The most exciting restaurant and bar openings of January 2017

It's hard to keep up with all the restaurant and bar openings, closings, chef swaps and revamps that happen every day in this city. What's worth spending your money on and what's all just hype? We're here to help you out with that. At the end of each month, we'll give a recap of the most exciting additions to enter L.A.'s dining and drinking scene, whether it's a new ice cream shop or a creative cocktail bar. Here are a few January openings that are worth a visit.

Kismet (Silver Lake): Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson—you know them as the duo behind Grand Central Market's Madcapra—have opened a Middle Eastern oasis on Sunset Boulevard, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in an airy setting. The flaky bread has already been dubbed a fan favorite; order it with a soft-boiled egg, labneh, tomato and spice.

Sumo Dog (Koreatown): Fans of Sumo Dog will already know the Asian fusion hot dog spot from Coachella and other pop-ups, but now they have their very own brick-and-mortar where diners can find traditional hot dogs elevated with unique ingredients. Think: the bacon banh mi, a bacon-wrapped dog topped with pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, cilantro, lime, jalapeno and spicy mayo.

Prank (Downtown): This new walk-up bar comes courtesy of Dave Whitton, who has worked in various watering holes around town (Sunset Marquis, Villain's Tavern). It's about as close to drinking on the sidewalk as you can get, with a menu chock full of comfort food (nachos, burgers) and plenty of cocktails.

Bar Clacson (Downtown): If you were looking for a place to play pétanque while you sip, Bar Clacson is going to be your jam. The new Downtown bar from 213 Hospitality boasts a pétanque court in a narrow space on Broadway, while a seriously robust menu covers both the classics and inventive libations. Get there early—the room fills up quickly as soon as work lets out.

Farida (Hollywood): Restaurateur Abou-Daoud—who you may know from his restaurants Bowery, Delancey, Bowery Bungalow, Twin Sliders and a few others—has opened another Middle Eastern spot. The food is reminiscent of Abou-Daoud's childhood, and honors cuisines from Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Syria and other regions. You'll find spicy lamb riblets on the menu, along with stuffed squash and lavender baghrir crepes.

Birds & the Bees (Downtown): DTLA was on a roll this month with new bar openings, and the latest comes in the form of Birds & the Bees, a swanky, subterranean cocktail lounge with an industrial vibe and a bar menu currated by Marcos Tello. The drinks here can be hit-or-miss, but we highly recommend the Korla Pandit, made with butternut squash-infused rum, masala-infused cognac, orange liqueur and lemon.

Beacon (Echo Park): So long, Square One at the Boathouse. The Echo Park Lake-adjacent café was replaced this month with Beacon, a breakfast and lunch spot where you can order a decadent spam and egg sandwich along with avocado toast (duh), a burger and fries, grilled brie and more. They've spruced up the outdoor seating area, too, with new tables and chairs that are prime for people-watching.

Notable closings: Osso, Lobsta Shack, BLD, 3 Square Cafe.

