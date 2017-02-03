The most romantic Valentine's Day spa specials in L.A.

Looking to pamper your loved one (or hell, just your independent, single self) this Valentine's Day? Forget wine, chocolate and fancy dinners and splurge on something a bit healthier, and way more stress-relieving: a romantic, relaxing spa treatment. L.A. has no dearth of great spas offering all sorts of incredible massages and body treatments, but they pull out all the stops for Valentine's Day, offering extra-swoon-worthy specials. Here are a few of our favorites this year.

Ciel Spa, SLS Hotel

Sweet Loving Souls package ($700 per couple): This couple's treatment begins with a bath and two free glasses of complimentary champagne and snacks, followed by a 90-minute hot stone massage for each person.

Cure Spa, Sunset Tower Hotel

Lover's Glow ($310 per couple): This treatment includes a 25-minute Turkish Hammam, 50-minute Premier Hydrafacial (including the neck and décolleté) and one glass of champagne.

Cupid's Arrow ($245 per person): Enjoy a 25-minute Turkish Hammam followed by a 50-minute massage, 50-minute custom facial and one glass of champagne.

Be Mine ($260 per couple): This couples treatment includes a 25-minute Turkish couples Hammam, 50-minute couples massage and two glasses of champagne.

La Prairie Spa, Hotel Bel-Air

Cupid's Caviar Retreat ($525 per person, $1050 per couple): This package includes a relaxing 60-minute caviar massage and firming 90-minute caviar facial accompanied by champagne and sweet treats.

Love Will Keep Us Together ($1,120 per couple): Enjoy a 60-minute deep tissue or Swedish massage, 60-minute La Prairie signature facial and 90-minute manicure and pedicure, along with a glass of champagne and sweet treats for two.

Prosecco Pedicure ($100 per person): Enjoy a cocoa, Prosecco and raspberry foot scrub along with a complimentary glass of Mr. C Prosecco and raspberry and chocolate tarts.

Sparking Cocoa Raspberry body wrap ($199 per person) Get scrubbed with a blend of Mr. C Prosecco, freshly muddled raspberries, raw cocoa and finely ground Italian espresso beans, followed by a wrap and a chocolate Prosecco face mask and relaxing scalp massage. The treatment ends with a private aromatherapy steam, glass of Mr. C Prosecco and a raspberry and chocolate tart.

One Spa, Shutters on the Beach

One Valentine ($400 per couple) This package includes two separate or couples 60-minute massages, either Swedish or deep tissue, with complimentary valet parking included.

I <3 One ($330 per couple) Choose to either refresh with a 60-minute facial, relax with a 60-minute massage or paint the town with a manicure and pedicure. Complimentary valet parking is included.

Imagine One and You ($750 per couple) Couples can enjoy two 60-minute massages, two 60-minute facials and daily access to the hotel's seaside pool, plus complimentary valet parking.

Manis Over Men ($75 per person) This 50-minute manicure (complete with customized mask and paraffin treatment) comes with a glass of "I Don't Want Your Rosé," sweet treats and a commemorative "Manis Over Men" badge.

Retreat From Romance ($145-$160 per person) Grab up to seven friends for this group treatment including a bottle of bubbly, Anti-Valentine's Day gift bags and 50-minute treatments of your choice, followed by time together in the spa sanctuary.

Sea Wellness Spa, Hotel Casa del Mar

Love Duet ($400 per couple) This package includes two separate or couples 60-minute massages, either Swedish or deep tissue, with complimentary valet parking included.

Two Rosy Faces ($350 per couple) For a fresh face before the big night, enjoy two 60-minute facials to lift, energize and nourish skin. Complimentary valet parking included.

Love + Sea ($750 per couple) Enjoy two 60-minute massages, two 60-minute facials and daily access to the hotel's seaside pool, plus complimentary valet parking.

Tranquil We ($295 per person) Float in a copper tub with orange blossom and vanilla scented water before a calming wrap and face, neck and scalp massage during this 90-minute treatment.

