The newly reopened Angels Flight railway is already closed for maintenance

Looks like Angels Flight wasn't quite ready to depart the station. The historic Downtown L.A. railway, which had its grand reopening just five days ago, officially shut down again on Labor Day for maintenance and will continue to be closed "for the next several days," according to the Angels Flight website.

"Due to the recent extreme weather conditions, we have experienced some mechanical issues that will take several days to fix," reads two paper signs taped to the archway entrance of the bright orange funicular. "It will likely be Thursday [September 7] before we are operating again."

Needless to say, the unexpected shut down is awkward considering all the hype surrounding the long-awaited reopening, which took place on Thursday, August 31, and drew officials like Mayor Eric Garcetti for a "first ride" up Bunker Hill. The iconic funicular's highly anticipated restart came four years after its temporary closure in 2013, but, of course, the railway's history dates long before that.

Billed as the world's shortest railway, Angels Fight first opened in 1901, saving residents from a steep climb up and down the slope between Hill and Olive street. Later, in 1969, the train temporarily shut down to make way for a new development, and didn't end up reopening until the mid-1990s—this time, just a half-block south of the original location.

The two railcars, affectionately known as Olivet and Sinai, transported commuters up and down the 298-foot stretch until 2013, when it was again closed for a technical refresh. Fast-forward four years and the California Public Utilities Commission finally came up with a certified plan to have the tiny train operating by August, which brings us to last Thursday. Angels Flight was in full operation for just four days before closing down once again.

Once the tiny engine is up and running again, it's well worth the ride. The signs suggest it'll be open by the end of the week, but be sure to check out the official website for updates.

