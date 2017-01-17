The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

Spend a night at the opera... at a train station

Get a sneak peek of Mozart’s comedic opera The Abduction from the Seraglio as Union Station hosts live jazz, '20s-era dancers and L.A. Opera singers performing pieces from the upcoming production. The event takes place in the historic train station's waiting room, which will double as a Roaring Twenties jazz club for the evening. (Union Station, 800 N Alameda St. 6pm; free.)

Celebrate the best in L.A.'s theater scene

The LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards are the only peer-judged theater awards in Los Angeles, presented by the nonprofit since 1989. From individual productions to whole theater companies, set design teams and more, these awards honor the best of theater, on and off stage, in the L.A. area. (Ahmanson Theatre, 601 W Temple St. 7:30pm; $75 and up.)

Stuff your face with fancy food

Indulge in some of the best restaurants in the city with specially-priced meals during Winter dineLA—may we suggest Barcito, Pok Pok or Paley—from $15 lunches to $49 dinners. (Various locations, times and prices.)

