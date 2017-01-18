The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Watch Mogwai live score a BBC documentary

Listen to the post-rock ensemble perform a live score to Mark Cousins's film Atomic: Living in Dread And Promise, a BBC documentary on the horror and beauty of the nuclear age for which Mogwai recorded the soundtrack. The theater simultaneously bills it as an "evening with Mogwai," so we'll keep our fingers crossed for an encore. (The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway. 9:30pm; $33.50.)

2. Learn how the joke is mightier than the sword

Once dubbed the Jon Stewart of Egypt, gifted satirist Bassem Youssef discusses the role of comedy in revolution and provides his own sharp insights into the state of the world. He swings by UCLA's timely program, "The Joke Is Mightier than the Sword." (Royce Hall, 340 Royce Dr. 8pm; $19-$39.)

3. Partake in a raunchy Tupperware party

If you want to be (affectionately) called a hooker by a seasoned drag queen, then spend an evening at Dixie's Tupperware Party. The fast-talking Dixie Longate, as the story goes, left her trailer park to sell "the fantastic plastic crap" on the road through these filthy, audience-participation-encouraged comedy shows. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $30.)

