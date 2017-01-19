The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. See one of our favorite up-and-coming comedians

You may not know Frankie Quinones—yet—but you might've met Creeper, one of his characters from the faux work-out video "Cholofit." Quinones's characters (mostly based on family members) are subtle, specific and not the least bit cynical—you can see them on-stage at the Improv tonight. (Hollywood Improv, 8162 Melrose Blvd. 8pm; $10 plus two item minimum.)

2. Watch a Peter Bogdanovich double feature

Based on a Larry McMurtry novel, The Last Picture Show, a black-and-white elegy to the 1950s, features superb performances from Ben Johnson, Cloris Leachman, a very fresh-faced Jeff Bridges and even Cybill Shepherd. Two decades later, director Peter Bogdanovich brought Bridges and Shepherd back together for its sequel, Texasville. The New Beverly screens them both in 35mm tonight. (New Beverly Cinema, 7165 W Beverly Blvd. 7:30pm; $8.)

3. Lighten up Inauguration Eve with some jokes

Speaking of our favorite up-and-coming comedians, both Marcella Arguello and Amanda Seales are scheduled to appear at What a Joke, a national comedy show initiative held in 20 cities across the country. The rest of the lineup for the ACLU benefit includes Laurie Kilmartin, Chris Redd and Ramin Nazer, with music from the Cooties; Caitlin Durante hosts. (NerdMelt Showroom, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $15.)

