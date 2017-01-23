The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Stuff your face with free oysters

In honor of their five-year anniversary, L & E Oyster Bar is offering free oysters starting at 5pm until they run out. If you're still hungry, chef Spencer Bezaire will be revisiting some of his favorite specials from the last five years on a one-week-only dinner menu. You'll have to pay for the dinner in the downstairs dining room, but upstairs the oysters are on the house. (L & E Oyster Bar, 1637 Silverlake Blvd. 5pm; free.)

2. Laugh it up at a New York export

Girl Code and Broad City writer Kara Klenk has gained a reputation for always putting together a great lineup at "If You Build It," a popular weekly stand-up showcase at UCB in New York. She's swinging by L.A.'s own UCB Sunset for an evening with sets from Matt Braunger, Rhea Butcher, Yassir Lester, Eliza Skinner, Harrison Greenbaum and more. (UCB Sunset, 5419 W Sunset Blvd. 10:30pm; $7.)

3. Get tipsy with some rocket scientists

Partake in astronomy-themed trivia and sit down for two brief science lectures during Astronomy on Tap, a monthly boozy meet-up. Pasadena's Der Wolfskopf hosts a rotating cast of scientists curated by Caltech; tonight's lectures address the speed of light and dark matter. Attendance is free and includes access to happy hour food and drink pricing. (Der Wolfskopf, 72 N Fair Oaks Blvd. 7:30-9:30pm; free.)

