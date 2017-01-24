The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Dig into a bowl of free chili

Iconic Chinatown mainstay Philippe the Original knows how tough this L.A. winter can be and is giving out free chili to warm you up. With the purchase of a sandwich, the first 500 customers will receive a voucher for a free cup of their signature chili with any toppings (shredded cheddar, beans and onions). The chili comes courtesy of Dolores Chili, which has been sold exclusively at Philippe's since the 1970s. (Philippe the Original, 1001 N Alameda St. 10:30am; included in price of sandwich.)

2. See stand-up from today's most famous comedy director

Long before he was Hollywood's go-to comedy director, Judd Apatow was a kid from Long Island trying to make it in stand-up. He's been a regular on the L.A. stand-up circuit in recent years, particularly with his "Judd Apatow & Friends" shows at Largo. Though tonight's lineup is a mystery, past performers have included everyone from Marc Maron to Adam Sandler. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $50.)

3. Break the bank with a five-course wine dinner

Northern Italian cuisine meets Southern Italian wine at Officine Brera during a five-course dinner. The Arts District eatery is pairing each course with a different glass of I Favati wine. Dinner includes everything from beef cheek stuffed potato ravioli to spit-roasted California leg of lamb. (Officine Brera, 1330 E 6th St. 7pm; $175.)

