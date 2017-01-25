The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Slur your way through a spelling bee

Take a shot and attempt to spell out tricky vocabulary words at the Slurring Bee. This drunken spelling bee, hosted by comedians Billy Parker and Mandy Levy, tasks contestants with taking a fruity, boozed up shot before trying to spell out a chosen word. If you're successful, you'll get another free shot and yet another word. The last person standing is crowned the winner and can claim half of the prize pot. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm registration, 7:30pm show; free to watch, $5 to enter.)

2. Dance at an inclusive roller skating night

An institution now for almost a quarter-century, Rainbow Skate is L.A.'s only weekly LGBT roller disco night. All orientations are welcome at Glendale's Moonlight Rollerway, just come ready to dance and skate the night away; disco fabulous attire is encouraged. (Moonlight Rollerway, 5110 San Fernando Rd. 8-11pm; $10.25 admission, $5 skate rental.)

3. Dress up in traditional Scottish garb for a dinner show

Add a healthy dose of Scottish step dancers and authentic bag pipers to your single molt scotch and Haggis at Tam O'Shanter's annual Robert Burns dinner. If you're wondering who Robert Burns is, he's only the prized 18th-century poet who created Tam-O's namesake character—plus, tons of Scottish folk songs. (Tam O'Shanter, 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. 5:30pm, 8:15pm.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.