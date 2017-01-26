The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Have a drink and scope out some Dalí

Head to Hotel Normandie for a night of wine, art and electro flamenco for Dalí Night. The works of Salvador Dalí will be on exhibition and available for purchase in a silent auction. The night will also feature plenty of wine and a performance from flamenco dancer Cristina Lucio. A separate seafood dinner is also available for purchase featuring three courses from chef Elia Aboumrad. (Hotel Normandie, 605 S Normandie Ave. 6-10pm; $25 party, $45 dinner.)

2. Listen to Flea talk about art

Before the Broad opened in 2015, the Downtown museum was boasting about the breadth of its collection through the Un-Private Collection, an grossing series of conversations. It's continued even after the museum's opening with off-site discussions between artists featured in the Broad's archive and local cultural figures. Tonight, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist flea sits down with local sculptor Thomas Houseago, whose 15-foot-tall "Giant Figure (Cyclops)" anchors the Broad's current "Creature" exhibition. (The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway. 8pm; $15.)

3. Preview one of L.A.'s most anticipated new restaurants

If you've been trying to track down the NoMad truck that's been roving around town as a preview to the upcoming NoMad restaurant and hotel, we'll let you in on a tip: head to Salazar on Thursday. The truck will be parked outside the popular Frogtown restaurant from 11am to 3pm serving fan-favorites from their menu (and yes, the NoMad chicken burger is definitely one of those favorites). Salazar's beverage director Brandi Boles will also be offering an exclusive cocktail for the occasion—just ask for the specialty pear cocktail ($10). (Salazar, 2490 Fletcher Dr. 11am-3pm; prices vary.)

