The three best things to do in Los Angeles today

1. Chow down in Chinatown after dark

UPDATE: Today's Chinatown After Dark has been cancelled due to preparations for Saturday's Golden Dragon Parade. But you can still grab something to eat at Far East Plaza.

Head to Chinatown the first Thursday of each month for a smorgasbord of food from Far East Plaza's vendors plus special guests. Alfresco dining and live music set the scene, while pay-as-you-go bites from Lao Tao, Unit 120, Chego, Scoops and more will keep you well-fed into the night. (Far East Plaza, 727 N Broadway. 6-10pm; free admission, food prices vary.)

2. Catch a free Rooney show and film release

Dreamland, the directorial debut from Robert Schwartzman, follows a young man as he tries to open a piano bar in L.A. and gets tangled up in an affair. Schwartzman also happens to be the lead singer of local alt-rock band Rooney. And—to bring it full circle—Rooney started its career opening for Phantom Planet, which used to feature Jason Schwartzman on drums who—you guessed it—happens to be Robert Schwartzman's brother (and is also featured in Dreamland). But all you really need to know: free Rooney show. (The Satellite, 1717 Silver Lake Blvd. 8:30pm doors, 9pm show; free with RSVP.)

3. Pop into a Westside museum for some free Pop Art

Take advantage of free admission to the Skirball Cultural Center on Thursdays to scope out its "Pop for the People" exhibition. Pop Art pioneer Roy Lichtenstein drew inspiration from everyday objects and comic books, and the museum has assembled a collection of his works as well as an examination of his time in L.A. and how he made fine art more accessible to the masses. (Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd. Noon-5pm; free.)

