The three best things to do in Los Angeles today, Jan. 12

Explore a convention center-sized art fair

Wander through the longest-running venue for contemporary, modern, historic and traditional art in the country at the four-day L.A. Art Show starting today. The event features top galleries and programming, including lectures, tours, special exhibits and after-parties. (Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St. 11am-7pm; $30 one-day pass, $60 four-day pass.)

See high-flying acrobatics from some blue aliens

Cirque du Soleil's latest touring production ditches the big top for an arena show inspired by James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi CGI fest Avatar. Set thousands of years before the events of the movie, TORUK depicts the first of the Na'vi people to successfully ride a great leonopteryx through the Pandoran skies—in other words, some blue aliens riding a dragon-looking thing. (The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd. 7:30pm; $39-$145.)

Cruise the first Downtown Art Walk of the year

Downtown's monthly art crawl is back for another year of free self-guided gallery tours. It's not necessarily the best art in L.A., but it's a chance for you—and the more than 25,000 visitors who attend each month—to see works from local artists and to explore the many local businesses that participate as well. (Along Spring and Main streets between 4th and 7th streets. 6-10pm; free.)

