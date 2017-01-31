The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Listen to some sultry women's lit

Take part in an evening of fierce female passion as Jocelyn Bringas, Rachel Kramer Bussel, Melina Greenport and Jade A. Waters read their contributions from Best Women's Erotica of the Year, a two-volume collection of tales of sexual delight. (Skylight Books, 1818 N Vermont Ave. 7:30pm; free.)

2. Swing by one of UCB's best shows

Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday, Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. Tonight's guests include Joe Mande, Aisling Bea, David Gborie, Claire Mulaney and Eli Olsberg. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

3. Watch a modern gangster masterpiece

Goodfellas, the fast, violent, stylish mobster movie from Martin Scorsese, marked a return to form, De Niro and the Italian-American underworld for the celebrated director. Almost three decades later, the movie excites the senses in a way few filmmakers even dream of, and its epic sweep and brilliantly energetic film language rest on a cluster of effortlessly expert performances. (ArcLight Hollywood, 6360 W Sunset Blvd. 7:30pm; $15.75.)

