The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. See some good looking comedy

Ian Karmel and Andrew Michaan host "Good Looks" the first Wednesday of the month. What started as a small but impeccably curated show in the Arts District has since settled into a groove at UCB Sunset (and dropped its free admission in the process). Make no mistake, though: this is still consistently one of the best stand-up lineups in the city, with sets tonight from Moshe Kasher, Aparna Nancherla, Josh Fadem, Anna Seregina and Jack Robichaud. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

2. Indulge in a mid-week wine flight

Looking for a go-to Wine Wednesday option? Downtown's Everson Royce Bar offers a killer deal every Wednesday: $25 for a flight of three wines and one of chef Matt Molina's culinary creations. Each week brings something new so you'll never get bored—though, let's face it, you'll probably get drunk. Cheers! (Everson Royce Bar, 1936 E 7th St. 5-8pm; $25.)

3. Run them jewels fast

We should be upfront: Tonight's Run the Jewels show has been sold out for ages. But if there was ever a concert to splurge on resale tickets, it's this one. The North-South hip-hop duo is sure to pack in outrage aplenty as El-P and Killer Mike spit incisive political venom on their appropriately titled third album, Run the Jewels 3, a collection of braggadocio and cutthroat takedowns. The swirling psychedelia of L.A. beatmaker the Gaslamp Killer sets the stage. (Shrine Expo Hall, 665 W Jefferson Blvd. 8pm; $33.50.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.