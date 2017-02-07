The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Have a cocktail over an Almodóvar classic

Last month, the Cinefamily staged a complete retrospective of the works of acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, including all 20 of his films. Now, the Standard, Hollywood will reprise the series with select free screenings throughout the month—tonight it's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown—as well as specialty snacks provided by chef Ari Taymor of Alma at the Standard. (The Standard, 8300 W Sunset Blvd. 8pm; free.)

2. Be dazzled by diamonds

Four of nature’s rarest colorful diamond masterpieces have been added to the collection at the Natural History Museum's Gem and Mineral Vault. "Diamonds: Rare Brilliance" outlines the incredible properties of gemstones and how the interplay of light and chemistry gives diamonds color. Take advantage of free admission today—the first Tuesday of the month—to scope out the gems and the rest of the museum. (Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd. 9:30am-5pm; free.)

3. Catch a kid-friendly Black History Month performance

Have kids? Take advantage of free admission to Kidspace the first Tuesday night of each month with special programming and performers that highlight cultures and traditions from around the world. Tonight's programming includes special storyteller performances in honor of Black History Month. (Kidspace Children's Museum, 480 N Arroyo Blvd. 4-8pm; free.)

