The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. See a high-flying wrestling-meets-burlesque show

Lucha VaVOOM brings its unique mix of “sexo y violencia” to the Mayan for its annual Valentine's-themed show. The stand-out show combines Mexican wrestling, burlesque striptease and comedic commentary—Community creator Dan Harmon joins regular hosts Blaine Capatch and Jeff Davis for Wednesday night's show. (The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill St. 8pm; $40-$65.)

2. Spend a night at the opera

The Abduction from the Seraglio continues its run at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Wednesday. Mozart's genius meets the panache of Old Hollywood in this comedic L.A. Opera production staged aboard the Orient Express. This specific performance also happens to be a "Newcomer Night," with a pre-performance lecture, intermission reception and behind-the-scenes activities intended for opera newbies. (Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N Grand Ave. 7:30pm; $19-$249.)

3. Watch a play with Pacino

See Al Pacino star in this production of God Looked Away, which tells the story of Tennessee Williams. Pacino steps into the role of the playwright-screenwriter-novelist opposite co-star Judith Light in a production of the infamous writer's life and career. (Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S El Molino Ave. 8pm; $69-$196.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.