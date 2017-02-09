The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Celebrate science and suds

Find out how harnessing the power of people can have a serious impact on science at Citizen Science + Suds, a beer and lecture series. Each month the Natural History Museum will highlight a different community project, while Angel City Brewery will involve participants in its quest to build the first crowd-sourced beer. (Angel City Brewery, 216 S Alameda St. 6pm; free.)

2. Spend the night with an anti-social queen

Revisit the beloved MTV series Daria with an evening of screenings dedicated to her angsty, artsy slacker sidekick, Jane Lane. Echo Park Film Center is honoring the anti-queen with its VHS Social: Daria Anti-Social, a program of two Jane-centric episodes as well as the feature-length Is it Fall Yet? (Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N Alvarado St. 8pm; free.)

3. Catch a buzzy show for a couple of bucks

L.A.-via-S.F. blues-punk rocker Hanni El Khatib knocks out distorted riffs and soulful growls sure to appeal to fans of the White Stripes and the Black Keys. Khatib, of Palestinian and Filipino descent, also churns out some unexpectedly sweet songs like “Penny,” which caught the full attention of local radio stations the other year. Tonight, he celebrates the release of his new album, Savage Times, with this dirt cheap Red Bull Sound Select show. (Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W 7th St. 9pm; $3 with RSVP, $10 without.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.