The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Explore LACMA after hours

Take an after-hours walk through Picasso and Rivera: Conversations Across Time following a conservation with the exhibition's curators. Diana Magaloni, deputy director and director of the Program for the Art of Ancient Americas, and Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director—who doubles as curator here—lead the conversation about the exhibition, which explores how modern artists Pablo Picasso and Diego Rivera both mined their respective ancient cultures. (LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 7:30pm; free with ticket.)

2. Watch comedians roast each other with compliments

Imagine a world of "yo mamma" jokes where every punchline adds up to "...is a lovely lady." That's more or less the guiding principle behind Boast Rattle, a compliment-filled take on comedy roasts. Kyle Ayers hosts this competition, in which two comedians at a time go head-to-head in a battle of good-natured boasts. Competitions include Martha Kelly vs. Nikki Glaser, Beth Stelling vs. Ryan Singer and Ian Abramson vs. Kate Berlant, with guest judges John Early and Joe DeRosa. (NerdMelt Showroom, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $8.)

3. Write the Great American Romance Novel

Make your Valentine's Day some number of shades sultrier at the Last Bookstore's "How to Write Romance," a panel about the passionate literary genre. Topics for the evening include how to get publish and acquire an agent, plus tips on writing a best-selling romance novel. Panelists include Laurelin Paige (Chandler), CD Reiss (Marriage Games) and Vanessa Fewings (Enthrall Secrets). (The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St. 7:30pm; free.)

