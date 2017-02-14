The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Dine and dance at Grand Central Market

Swing your partner around at Grand Central Market's first Valentine's Day party. The 100-year-old food hall hosts live music from swing band Jonathan Stout and His Campus Five featuring Hilary Alexander, with special menu items at different vendors throughout the evening. Come dressed up in retro duds to vie for a best dressed award, and pick up a corsage from the Glasswing Floral pop-up. (Grand Central Market, 317 S Broadway. 7-10pm; free.)

2. Get crafty with ice cream and flowers

Spend a crafty Valentine's Day atop Ace Hotel with a make-your-own ice cream station from Smitten Ice Cream and a corsage and boutonniere workshop with guidance by Black Leaf Flower Shop. Cousin Liar will be providing the tunes, along with DJ sets from Nina Tarr, Travis Waddell and Day Dripper. (Upstairs, 929 S Broadway. 6pm; free.)

3. Rock out for a good cause

Support Planned Parenthood with this stacked lineup of local garage rock fixtures at the Valentine's Day Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert. Performers include Ty Segall, Kevin Morby, King Tuff, Mikal Cronin, Jennifer and Jessie Clavin (Bleached), Entrance, Tim Rutili, the Cairo Gang, Shana Cleveland (La Luz), Shannon Lay, DINNER, Gal Pals, Warm Drag, Rodrigo Amarante and more. (Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W 7th St. 7pm; $35.)

