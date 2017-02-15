The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Get (super) serious

The Super Serious Show throws stand-up, sketch and musical comedy into one night of very unserious performances. Since July 2010, the all-in-one event has hopped around bars and clubs in L.A. to stage a monthly show with up-and-comers, indie favorites and mainstream stars. Tonight's lineup includes Rhea Butcher, John Early, Nick Thune and more; come out an hour early for the pre-show parties with music, drinks and food trucks. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 8pm; $7 presale; $10 at the door [cash only].)

2. Bowl for a good cause (and a made-up catastrophe)

Let us never forget the Bowling Green Massacre—the made-up, never-was terrorist attack that was more of an assault to Americans' intelligence than it ever was to their safety. L.A. Live's Lucky Strike—and "special guest" Frederick Douglass—is hosting a fundraiser in response, with all donations set to go to the ACLU. A $40 donation will nab you unlimited bowling for the evening, while a $20 no-bowling ticket will let you hang out and enter the evening's raffle. Never forget. (Lucky Strike L.A. Live, 800 W Olympic Blvd. 8-10pm; $20-$40.)

3. Visit the Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Sixties dude Brown (of the Crazy World) is still prone to peddling a heady concoction of drop-dead garage madness and general silliness. Though he's in his mid 70s, you'll still spot him flopping about on stage, his face covered in rainbow paint and his vocals howling above a heavy organ and rhythm section. (The Regent Theater, 448 S Main St. 8pm; $27.50 general admission, $62.50 VIP.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.