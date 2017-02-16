The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. F*ck love

Close the book on shitty relationships as the Last Bookstore hosts an evening of sensible advice for finding a lasting relationship. F*ck Feelings author and psychiatrist Michael Bennett, M.D. and his comedy-writing daughter Sarah Bennett discuss their new book, F*ck Love: One Shrink’s Sensible Advice for Finding a Lasting Relationship. (The Last Bookstore, 453 South Spring St. 7:30pm; free.)

2. Laugh—and try not to cry

Watch comedians attempt to perform their typical stand-up sets after the audience first has to sit through a tearjerking video at Follow That. Matt Lieb and Jason Webb host the show and serve up emotionally manipulative videos, while a rotating cast of comedians will provide the laughs—or at least try to. With Nikki Glaser, Howard Kremer, Chris Fairbanks, Nicole Byer and Jon Huck. (NerdMelt Showroom, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $8.)

3. Partake in a post-play party

A $30 ticket that includes a free drink? Sign us up. Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back its post-show party program—a discounted theater ticket, a complimentary beverage and access to a post-show gathering with Wallis artists—including tonight's performance 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, a story set in wartime Britain that follows Lily, her family and her cat, Adolphus Tips, as American soldiers come to town. (Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd. 8pm; $30.)

