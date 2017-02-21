The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Watch a roast of Tupac and Biggie

Comedians Ryan Pigg and Eddie Furth take history's biggest figures—from Cleopatra to JFK—down a notch during "Historical Roast." For the latest edition of their comedy show, they're tackling Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. with help from Jamar Neighbors, Teddy Ray, Ed Salazar, James Davis, Kim Congdon, Sara Weinshenk and Michael D’Bey. (NerdMelt Showroom, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $8 in advance, $10 at the door.)

2. Discuss the positive potential of TV

Has the TV landscape become just as divided as the people in this country? And is there anything positive we can do about it? Martin creator John Bowman moderates this Zocalo Public Square event, with panelists including former executive producer of Modern Family Dan O’Shannon, Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and Gloria Calderon Kellett, co-showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s One Day at a Time. (The Landmark, 10850 W Pico Blvd. 7:30pm; free with RSVP.)

3. Swing by one of UCB's best shows

Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday, Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. Tonight's guests include Jen Kirkman, Julian McCullough, Matthew Broussard, Rojo Perez and Kristin Clifford. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.