The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Eat up at a Thai feast

Join Same Same for its second iteration of Pretty Thai for a White Guy, an evening of fried chicken, Thai street corn and plenty of wine. Seats are limited so be sure to arrive early (the event starts at 6pm). (Same Same, 2835 W Sunset Blvd. 6pm; $18 fried chicken & Thai street corn, $20 bottomless wine.)

2. Slur your way through a spelling bee

Take a shot and attempt to spell out tricky vocabulary words at the Slurring Bee. This drunken spelling bee, hosted by comedians Billy Parker and Mandy Levy, tasks contestants with taking a fruity, boozed up shot before trying to spell out a chosen word. If you're successful, you'll get another free shot and yet another word. The last person standing is crowned the winner and can claim half of the prize pot. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm registration, 7:30pm show; free to watch, $5 to enter.)

3. Catch a show from Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings play the sort of scruffy fuzz-pop you've heard a million times, but thanks to the vocal pathos and songwriting smarts of frontman Dylan Baldi, this Cleveland crew achieves a rare resonance. The band follows up its debut and a Wavves collaboration album with a wearier, more introspective collection of tunes, Life Without Sound. (Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W 7th St. 9pm; $20.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.