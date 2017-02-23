The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Stock up on zines and art books

Printed Matter presents the L.A. Art Book Fair, a unique event showcasing artists' books, catalogues, monographs, periodicals and zines. Peruse the wide array of material from more than 250 international presses. Though the weekend-long event is free, you can check out tonight's preview party, which includes live music and a limited edition print, for a nominal fee. (The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N Central Ave. 6-9pm; $10)

2. Catch a top-notch comedy show

Liam McEneaney's beloved stand-up showcase-turned-concert-film Tell Your Friends has ended its decade-long run in New York, but the show occasionally still surfaces—including for this one-night-only appearance at NerdMelt with Jen Kirkman, Laurie Kilmartin, Cathy Ladman, Josh Fadem and Whitney Melton. (NerdMelt Showroom, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $10.)

3. Watch all of the Oscar-nominated shorts

If you're looking to familiarize yourself with one of the Academy Awards' shortest—literally—categories, then head to the Nuart Theatre to watch the Oscar-Nominated Short Films. The theater is screening blocks of both the live action and animated short-length films nominated for the award. (Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd. Various times; $11.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.