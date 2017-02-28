The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Attend a fake Newport, RI city council meeting

Mary Grill, Matt Hobby and Cass Bugge write, produce and host the three-years-running character showcase American Town Hall. Each show is a fictional town hall meeting set in a different city, and all of the show's guests perform as imagined people making requests or airing grievances. The three hosts play officials leading the meetings, always with goofiness and tenderness. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 7pm; $5.)

2. Learn about the history of the city's most stunning library

Join USC professor Ken Breisch for a lecture about the early history of Downtown's stunning Central Library building. Breisch literally wrote a book on the topic—The Los Angeles Central Library: Building an Architectural Icon, 1872-1933—and he'll be signing copies after an architectural presentation. (Mark Taper Auditorium [L.A. Central Library], 630 W 5th St. 6pm; free.)

3. Have a cocktail over an Almodóvar classic

Last month, the Cinefamily staged a complete retrospective of the works of acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, including all 20 of his films. The Standard, Hollywood reprised the series with select free screenings throughout the month—wrapping up tonight with All About My Mother—as well as specialty snacks provided by chef Ari Taymor of Alma at the Standard. (The Standard, 8300 W Sunset Blvd. 8pm; free.)

