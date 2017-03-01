The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Gab about the news

The cast of Slate’s topical podcast—Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz—visits L.A. to record an episode, picking apart notable current events, newsworthy goings-on and the gnomic inner workings of the government. A Q&A follows. (The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway. 7:30pm; $25-$100.)

2. Indulge in a mid-week wine flight

Looking for a go-to Wine Wednesday option? Downtown's Everson Royce Bar offers a killer deal every Wednesday off the week: $25 for a flight of three wines and one of chef Matt Molina's culinary creations. Each week brings something new so you'll never get bored—though, let's face it, you'll probably get drunk. Cheers! (Everson Royce Bar, 1936 E 7th St. 5-8pm; $25.)

3. See some good looking comedy

Ian Karmel and Andrew Michaan host "Good Looks" the first Wednesday of the month. What started as a small but impeccably curated show in the Arts District has since settled into a groove at UCB Sunset (and dropped its free admission in the process). Make no mistake, though: this is still consistently one of the best stand-up lineups in the city, with sets tonight from John Mulaney, Mike O'Brien, David Gborie, Rojo Perez and Katia Kvinge. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

