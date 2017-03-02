The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Get an early taste of a desert music fest

Fronted by Marc Bolan look-alike James Edward Bagshaw, British psychedelic rock group Temples has won the admiration of Oasis's Noel Gallagher and Smiths man, Johnny Marr. The analogue fetishists play extremely retro psych-pop like a drier, more period-authentic Tame Impala. They're playing Pomona as part of the Desert Daze Caravan with Seattle-based psych-garage rockers Night Beats and locals Deap Vally, as well as Froth and JJUUJJUU. (The Glass House, 200 W Second St, Pomona. 8pm; $25-$30.)

2. Watch a homegrown dance performance

Home Grown @Bootleg is an initiative of the Dance Resource Center aimed at highlighting local dance through a collaborative production that brings audiences together to see a diverse range of offerings. The program will feature work from six local choreographers, divided between two weekends. Tonight's opening performance will feature dances from Company Rhome's artistic director Nicole Berger, Roots and Wings Dance Project's artistic director Shirine Rehmani and Mojácar Flamenco's artistic diretor Katerina Tomás. (Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd. 7:30pm; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.)

3. Party and see a play for only $30

A $30 ticket that includes a free drink? Sign us up. Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back its post-show party program for select performances throughout the theater's season. Tonight's performance: 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, a story set in wartime Britain that follows Lily, her family and her cat, Adolphus Tips, as American soldiers come to town. (Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N Santa Monica Blvd. 8pm; $30.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.