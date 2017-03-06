The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Listen to a chat between Alec Baldwin, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Spend an evening with Alec Baldwin's baritone voice as he hosts his intimate conversation-based podcast, Here's the Thing, live on stage. For this L.A. show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Baldwin welcomes beloved comedic power couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. (The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway. 8pm; $30-$55.)

2. Drink up at a Pasadena-wide happy hour

If happy hour is the best hour, what's extended happy hour? For two weeks? In one neighborhood? Old Pasadena is upping the ante with Happy Hour Week, an event that's actually two weeks long and extends to more than 20 participating restaurants, bars and lounges. At most establishments, usual happy hour times are extended, drink and food specials are added, and additional flights and tastings will become available. (Various locations in Pasadena.)

3. Take a virtual dive into the ocean

Swim alongside manta rays, angler fish and a blue whale—without ever getting wet—during the opening of "theBlu." This 6-minute virtual reality exhibition at the Natural History Museum allows visitors to immerse themselves in underwater scenes that take place anywhere from a whale skeleton to a school of bioluminescent fish. (Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd. 9:30am-5pm; $8 plus general admission.)

