The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Take back Tuesday

Cake on the eyeliner at Emo Nite, a monthly emo dance party. The late '90s throwback night started at the Short Stop and proved so popular that it's since taken over the entirety of the Echo and Echoplex. You'll never know who'll pop up for a guest DJ set or performance—last month From First to Last took the stage for the first time in a decade with frontman Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex). (The Echo/Echoplex, 1822 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $10.)

2. Look at artwork during Laluzapalooza

Scope out 130 pieces from 64 artists at this annual juried group exhibition housed inside of the Soap Plant/Wacko complex. You can pick up works from some familiar names as well as largely undiscovered, emerging talent including commercial illustrators, graphic designers, tattooists, scenics, students, street taggers, animators and working gallery artists. (La Luz De Jesus, 4633 Hollywood Blvd. 11am-7pm; free.)

3. Take the kids to a museum for free

Take advantage of free admission to Kidspace the first Tuesday night of each month with special programming and performers that highlight cultures and traditions from around the world. Tonight's festivities include a color throw in celebration of the Indian springtime holiday Holi. (Kidspace Children's Museum, 480 N Arroyo Blvd. 4-8pm; free.)

