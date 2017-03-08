The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Catch a Women's Day screening of Thelma & Louise

Watch the classic flick of a road trip gone awry—starring Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis and a very young Brad Pitt—which just celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. But today, the female-fronted flick is part of a Women's Day celebration, including a pre-screening panel with the Naked & Famous singer Alisa Xayalith, Insecure actress Yvonne Orji, Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri and more. Partial proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood L.A. (The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd. 7pm panel, 8:30pm movie; $10.50-$14.)

2. Bask in some desert vibes

Shake your sunkissed tail feather to live tunes at the Standard, Hollywood during Desert Nights. Every Wednesday through September, Texas bohemian campground El Cosmico is presenting the music programming in the Cactus Lounge, including tonight's set from Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards and Gold Star. It may be West Hollywood, but desert apparel is welcome. (The Standard, Hollywood, 8300 W Sunset Blvd. 7:30-10pm; free.)

3. Nerd out at a comedian-filled Star Wars book release

Join Thrilling Adventure Hour hosts Ben Acker and Ben Blacker for the release of their new Star Wars children's book with a variety show that features Weird Al, Jenny Slate, Doug Benson, Busy Philipps, Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, Rogue One composer Michael Giacchino and more. Proceeds benefit Public Counsel, a local pro bono legal nonprofit. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8pm; $30.)

