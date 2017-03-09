The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Watch YACHT live score Alien

Bring the Noise, a series from Film Independent at LACMA, pairs acclaimed songwriters with classic movies and TV shows to create live scores. Guest artist-in-residence T Bone Burnett and a rotating group of musicians have teamed up with Film Independent curator Elvis Mitchell to craft these one-night-only screening events. Tonight's performance: YACHT tackling the seminal Ridley Scott sci-fi thriller Alien. (Bing Theater at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 7:30pm; $20-$30.)

2. Celebrate science and suds

Find out how harnessing the power of people can have a serious impact on marine conservation at Citizen Science + Suds, a beer and lecture series. Each month the Natural History Museum will highlight a different community project, while Angel City Brewery will involve participants in its quest to build the first crowd-sourced beer. (Angel City Brewery, 216 S Alameda St. 6pm; free.)

3. Embark on a Downtown art walk

Cruise Downtown L.A.'s galleries every second Thursday of the month at Downtown Art Walk. These free self-guided gallery tours highlight DTLA's murals and art spaces, most of which feature local artists. You'll find most of the open galleries and programming between 4th and 7th streets and Spring and Main streets, but some of the participating galleries and vendors are just outside of that area. (Downtown Historic Core. 6-10pm; free.)

