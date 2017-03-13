The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Watch a Shakespearean masterpiece with no script

The actors (including Thomas Middleditch) in the Improvised Shakespeare Company speak in faux British accents, employ Elizabethan-era speech and play up any number of Shakespearean tropes. Yet this hugely popular improv show—born in Chicago and now a regular fixture at Largo—is anything but gimmicky. Good improv rises above. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8pm; $30.)

2. Drink up at a Pasadena-wide happy hour

If happy hour is the best hour, what's extended happy hour? For two weeks? In one neighborhood? Old Pasadena is upping the ante with Happy Hour Week, an event that's actually two weeks long and extends to more than 20 participating restaurants, bars and lounges. At most establishments, usual happy hour times are extended, drink and food specials are added, and additional flights and tastings will become available. (Various locations in Pasadena.)

3. Catch a real noisy concert

Fucked Up has a remarkable knack for inciting indie-rock types to care about hardcore, probably because the Toronto outfit brings an operatic complexity to an often monochrome genre. The band returns to town with local noise rock wizards No Age and L.A. punks Fraude. (The Echo, 1822 W Sunset Blvd. 8pm; $16.)

